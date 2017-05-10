Gas tax gets green light
Gov. Henry McMaster called the Legislature's decision to increase the state's gas tax "an act of capitulation." To the contrary, legislators finally recognized the harsh reality of road and bridge conditions, and decided to do something about it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hartsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Undeclared Martial Law in Darlington SC (Dec '12)
|Apr 22
|madashell
|4
|Jury chosen for capital murder trial of Williams (Jun '06)
|Mar '17
|Wisley Dixon
|40
|Gossip at the beauty shop!Showing true colors.
|Feb '17
|Frizzy Lizzy
|1
|used work clothes (May '11)
|Dec '16
|Elvis
|38
|Hartsville Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|15
|Jeff Stanley (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Christy
|1
|Swimmer rescued from ocean in Myrtle Beach has ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|I am a rn
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hartsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC