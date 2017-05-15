Driver killed after truck overturns in Darlington Co. ditch early Sunday morning
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC A driver was killed after the truck they were driving drove off both sides of the roadway and overturned in a ditch early Sunday morning, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. At about 3:30 a.m., a 1994 Ford Ranger truck was driving on Ruby Road, about two miles north of Hartsville, the SCHP reports.
