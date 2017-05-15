District responds to parent's allegations of maggots in school lunch
HARTSVILLE, SC On Friday, a parent shared on Facebook a SnapChat image that she claimed showed maggots in a school lunch at Hartsville Middle School. On Sunday, the district responded, saying they have pulled the food and began an internal investigation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hartsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Undeclared Martial Law in Darlington SC (Dec '12)
|Apr 22
|madashell
|4
|Jury chosen for capital murder trial of Williams (Jun '06)
|Mar '17
|Wisley Dixon
|40
|Gossip at the beauty shop!Showing true colors.
|Feb '17
|Frizzy Lizzy
|1
|used work clothes (May '11)
|Dec '16
|Elvis
|38
|Hartsville Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|15
|Jeff Stanley (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Christy
|1
|Swimmer rescued from ocean in Myrtle Beach has ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|I am a rn
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hartsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC