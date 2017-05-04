Deputies responding to reports of active shooter at Fountain Inn plant
Deputy Jarvis Reeder confirmed just after 6 a.m. Friday that deputies were heading to the Yanfeng Automotive plant where an active shooter had been reported. Workers were evacuated and moved to a grassy area near the plant.
