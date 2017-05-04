Darlington Co. deputies suspended aft...

Darlington Co. deputies suspended after posting video of moped ride to SnapChat

Monday May 1 Read more: WMBF

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC Two deputies with the Darlington County Sheriff's Office were suspended without pay after one deputy recorded another riding around on a moped while in uniform and posted it to Snapchat. The incident happened about two weeks ago, according to Lt.

