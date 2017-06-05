Citing lack of budget compromise, South Carolina House won't be back Tuesday
Members of a panel tasked with hashing out differences between the House and Senate on the state's budget will not reach a compromise before lawmakers are scheduled to return to Columbia on Tuesday, so South Carolina representatives are being asked to stay at home. "In order to be more efficient in the use of taxpayer funds AND your time and effort, the House will NOT consider any business on Tuesday, May 23," clerk Charles Reid wrote in an email to members of the House of Representatives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
Hartsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|School Calendar
|May 28
|The Raven
|1
|Undeclared Martial Law in Darlington SC (Dec '12)
|May 28
|Rex Todd
|5
|Jury chosen for capital murder trial of Williams (Jun '06)
|Mar '17
|Wisley Dixon
|40
|Gossip at the beauty shop!Showing true colors.
|Feb '17
|Frizzy Lizzy
|1
|used work clothes (May '11)
|Dec '16
|Elvis
|38
|Hartsville Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|15
|Jeff Stanley (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Christy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hartsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC