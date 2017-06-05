Citing lack of budget compromise, Sou...

Citing lack of budget compromise, South Carolina House won't be back Tuesday

Friday May 19 Read more: Post and Courier

Members of a panel tasked with hashing out differences between the House and Senate on the state's budget will not reach a compromise before lawmakers are scheduled to return to Columbia on Tuesday, so South Carolina representatives are being asked to stay at home. "In order to be more efficient in the use of taxpayer funds AND your time and effort, the House will NOT consider any business on Tuesday, May 23," clerk Charles Reid wrote in an email to members of the House of Representatives.

