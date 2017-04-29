South Carolina man gets life in prison for killing toddler
Local media outlets report Timothy Sanders of Hartsville was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to murder for the December 2013 death of 21-month-old Madison Dolford. Redmond says the child's death was planned.
