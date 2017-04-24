South Carolina House creates committe...

South Carolina House creates committee to study opioid addiction and overdoses

Monday Apr 24

Lawmakers in the South Carolina House of Representatives are creating a committee to study the ongoing issue of opioid addiction in the state. House Speaker Jay Lucas, R-Hartsville, announced the creation of an Opioid Abuse Prevention Study Committee, which will be charged with finding legislative solutions to help combat addiction issues and curb the hundreds of opioid-related overdoes deaths in the Palmetto State.

