Police search for person who stole Da...

Police search for person who stole Darlington County ambulance

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 20 Read more: WMBF

HARTSVILLE, SC Law enforcement continue to search for the suspect who reportedly stole a Darlington County ambulance Wednesday night while paramedics took a patient into Carolina Pines Hospital in Hartsville. According to Darlington County Administrator Charles Stewart, the individual drove the ambulance seven or eight miles after stealing it from the hospital bay.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Undeclared Martial Law in Darlington SC (Dec '12) Apr 22 madashell 4
News Jury chosen for capital murder trial of Williams (Jun '06) Mar 30 Wisley Dixon 40
Gossip at the beauty shop!Showing true colors. Feb '17 Frizzy Lizzy 1
used work clothes (May '11) Dec '16 Elvis 38
Hartsville Music Forum (Nov '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 15
Jeff Stanley (Sep '16) Sep '16 Christy 1
News Swimmer rescued from ocean in Myrtle Beach has ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 I am a rn 1
See all Hartsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartsville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Darlington County was issued at April 25 at 10:11PM EDT

Hartsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Hartsville, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,306 • Total comments across all topics: 280,567,223

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC