Police search for person who stole Darlington County ambulance
HARTSVILLE, SC Law enforcement continue to search for the suspect who reportedly stole a Darlington County ambulance Wednesday night while paramedics took a patient into Carolina Pines Hospital in Hartsville. According to Darlington County Administrator Charles Stewart, the individual drove the ambulance seven or eight miles after stealing it from the hospital bay.
