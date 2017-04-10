Hartsville woman arrested for burglar...

Hartsville woman arrested for burglarizing home

Friday Apr 7 Read more: WMBF

HARTSVILLE, SC Darlington County sheriff's deputies arrested a woman after a homeowner came home to find her burglarizing the house Thursday night. According to a DCSO news release, it happened on Beaverdam Road in Hartsville.

