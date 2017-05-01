Hartsville man sentenced to life after pleading guilty to murder of 21-month-old girl

HARTSVILLE, SC A Hartsville man has been sentence to life in prison after pleading guilty to murder for the death of a 21-month old girl in Hartsville in December 2013. Timothy Oneal Sanders was sentenced Friday for the death of Madison Dolford, who died from a single gunshot wound at a home in Hartsville on December 3, 2013, confirmed Fourth Circuit Deputy Solicitor Kernard Redmond.

