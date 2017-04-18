Former correctional officer arrested after allegedly using...

Former correctional officer arrested ...

DARLINGTON, SC A former detention center officer was arrested and charged with 3rd-degree assault and battery after an incident occurred January 17, according to a press release from Darlington County Sheriff's Office.

