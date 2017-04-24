Darlington man arrested, charged with...

Darlington man arrested, charged with burglary after three weeks on the run

DARLINGTON, SC A Darlington man wanted in connection for the burglary of an area business in March was arrested Thursday after three weeks on the run. According to a press release from the Darlington County Sheriff's Office, Henry Timmons Thomas III, 46, was charged with second-degree burglary and petit larceny.

