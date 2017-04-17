Darlington County deputies investigat...

Darlington County deputies investigate drive-by shooting near Hartsville

Saturday

The Darlington County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was shot in the leg Saturday afternoon in the Hartsville area. HARTSVILLE, SC The Darlington County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was shot in the leg Saturday afternoon in the Hartsville area.

