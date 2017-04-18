Continued under-staffing leading to v...

Continued under-staffing leading to violent incidents at South Carolina's prisons

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 17 Read more: Post and Courier

Denver Jordan Simmons, 35, of Flintstone, Ga., and Jacob Theophilus Philip, 25, each are charged with four counts of murder. S.C. Department of Corrections/Provided Four inmates were found dead in a dorm at Kirkland Correctional Institution.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jury chosen for capital murder trial of Williams (Jun '06) Mar 30 Wisley Dixon 40
Gossip at the beauty shop!Showing true colors. Feb '17 Frizzy Lizzy 1
used work clothes (May '11) Dec '16 Elvis 38
Hartsville Music Forum (Nov '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 15
Jeff Stanley (Sep '16) Sep '16 Christy 1
News Swimmer rescued from ocean in Myrtle Beach has ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 I am a rn 1
News Darlington Police seek suspect who placed 'card... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Bert Lasagna 1
See all Hartsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartsville Forum Now

Hartsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Hartsville, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,618 • Total comments across all topics: 280,441,437

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC