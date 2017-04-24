1 Image

1 Image

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 26 Read more: Camden Chronicle Independent

Cody T. Mitchell of Bethune was named the recipient of the 2017 Silver Compleat Lawyer award from the University Of South Carolina School Of Law. The Compleat Lawyer Awards were established in 1992 by the University Of South Carolina School Of Law Alumni Council to recognize alumni for outstanding civic and professional accomplishments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Camden Chronicle Independent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Undeclared Martial Law in Darlington SC (Dec '12) Apr 22 madashell 4
News Jury chosen for capital murder trial of Williams (Jun '06) Mar 30 Wisley Dixon 40
Gossip at the beauty shop!Showing true colors. Feb '17 Frizzy Lizzy 1
used work clothes (May '11) Dec '16 Elvis 38
Hartsville Music Forum (Nov '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 15
Jeff Stanley (Sep '16) Sep '16 Christy 1
News Swimmer rescued from ocean in Myrtle Beach has ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 I am a rn 1
See all Hartsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartsville Forum Now

Hartsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Hartsville, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,395 • Total comments across all topics: 280,655,140

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC