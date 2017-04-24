1 Image
Cody T. Mitchell of Bethune was named the recipient of the 2017 Silver Compleat Lawyer award from the University Of South Carolina School Of Law. The Compleat Lawyer Awards were established in 1992 by the University Of South Carolina School Of Law Alumni Council to recognize alumni for outstanding civic and professional accomplishments.
