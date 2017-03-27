Second suspect arrested in connection with March 7 drive-by shooting in Hartsville area

HARTSVILLE, SC A second suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with a drive-by shooting that happened earlier this month in the Hartsville area. According to a press release from the Darlington County Sheriff's Office, De'Angelo Marquell McFarland, 26, of Hartsville, was taken into custody on March 16 and charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

