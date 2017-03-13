Right move on bag bans
Maybe it doesn't make as much sense to ban single use plastic bags in Hartsville or Greer as it does on Isle of Palms or Folly Beach. But municipal governments are much better equipped to make that call than legislators in Columbia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hartsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gossip at the beauty shop!Showing true colors.
|Feb 26
|Frizzy Lizzy
|1
|used work clothes (May '11)
|Dec '16
|Elvis
|38
|Hartsville Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|15
|Jeff Stanley
|Sep '16
|Christy
|1
|Swimmer rescued from ocean in Myrtle Beach has ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|I am a rn
|1
|Darlington Police seek suspect who placed 'card... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Bert Lasagna
|1
|Jury chosen for capital murder trial of Williams (Jun '06)
|Jun '16
|the truth is out ...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Hartsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC