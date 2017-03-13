Report: Both MS U.S. attorneys asked to resign
Gregory K. Davis, Southern District, and Felicia C. Adams, Northern District were two of the 46 U.S. attorneys in the nation asked to resign by Sessions on Friday. The Department of Justice has removed Davis' information from their website, and Adams information was replaced with Robert H. Norman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hartsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gossip at the beauty shop!Showing true colors.
|Feb 26
|Frizzy Lizzy
|1
|used work clothes (May '11)
|Dec '16
|Elvis
|38
|Hartsville Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|15
|Jeff Stanley
|Sep '16
|Christy
|1
|Swimmer rescued from ocean in Myrtle Beach has ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|I am a rn
|1
|Darlington Police seek suspect who placed 'card... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Bert Lasagna
|1
|Jury chosen for capital murder trial of Williams (Jun '06)
|Jun '16
|the truth is out ...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Hartsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC