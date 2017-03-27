RenoFest 2017 winners announced
The contest winners from this year's RenoFest in Hartsville, SC have been announced. The annual festival, held the 4th weekend in March, honors the music and the memory of the great Don Reno, a South Carolina native born in Buffalo, SC in 1926.
