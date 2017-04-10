Reno Brothers reunite for RenoFest 2017
Bluegrass fans of a more recent vintage may not remember The Reno Brothers, who were regular performers on the circuit in the 1980s and '90s. They were extremely popular for their hilarious stage show, their strong harmony singing, and for keeping alive a sound that was on the wane in music circles.
Hartsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jury chosen for capital murder trial of Williams (Jun '06)
|Mar 30
|Wisley Dixon
|40
|Gossip at the beauty shop!Showing true colors.
|Feb '17
|Frizzy Lizzy
|1
|used work clothes (May '11)
|Dec '16
|Elvis
|38
|Hartsville Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|15
|Jeff Stanley (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Christy
|1
|Swimmer rescued from ocean in Myrtle Beach has ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|I am a rn
|1
|Darlington Police seek suspect who placed 'card... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Bert Lasagna
|1
