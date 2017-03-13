Multiple firearms, drugs seized durin...

Multiple firearms, drugs seized during joint operation in Hartsville area

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: WMBF

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC Over 20 people were charged after a joint operation took place in the Hartsville area on the nights of March 9 and March 11, according to a press release from Darlington County Sheriff's Office. As a result of the joint operation, five firearms were seized, including one high-powered rifle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gossip at the beauty shop!Showing true colors. Feb 26 Frizzy Lizzy 1
used work clothes (May '11) Dec '16 Elvis 38
Hartsville Music Forum (Nov '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 15
Jeff Stanley Sep '16 Christy 1
News Swimmer rescued from ocean in Myrtle Beach has ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 I am a rn 1
News Darlington Police seek suspect who placed 'card... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Bert Lasagna 1
News Jury chosen for capital murder trial of Williams (Jun '06) Jun '16 the truth is out ... 4
See all Hartsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartsville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Darlington County was issued at March 14 at 2:58PM EDT

Hartsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Hartsville, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,673 • Total comments across all topics: 279,550,566

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC