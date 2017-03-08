In a victory for the coast, move to p...

In a victory for the coast, move to protect plastic bags gets dealt a setback

Tuesday Mar 7 Read more: Post and Courier

The Statehouse bill to prevent local communities from banning plastic bags was delayed for a year Tuesday, giving a victory to coastal communities trying to keep bag litter from their shores. The legislation cannot be considered again until next January, when the second year of the Legislature's two-year session begins.

