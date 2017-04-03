Hartsville traffic stop leads to disc...

Hartsville traffic stop leads to discovery of drugs, two charged

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 27 Read more: WMBF

HARTSVILLE, SC A traffic stop in Hartsville led to the discovery of drugs and the arrest of two on a number of charges, according to the Darlington County Sheriff's Office. A DCSO press release stated that Albert Lester Jacobs, 37, and Yoisha Renee Merrell, 38, both of Pageland, were each charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and possession with intent to distribute ecstasy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jury chosen for capital murder trial of Williams (Jun '06) Mar 30 Wisley Dixon 40
Gossip at the beauty shop!Showing true colors. Feb '17 Frizzy Lizzy 1
used work clothes (May '11) Dec '16 Elvis 38
Hartsville Music Forum (Nov '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 15
Jeff Stanley (Sep '16) Sep '16 Christy 1
News Swimmer rescued from ocean in Myrtle Beach has ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 I am a rn 1
News Darlington Police seek suspect who placed 'card... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Bert Lasagna 1
See all Hartsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartsville Forum Now

Hartsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Hartsville, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,532 • Total comments across all topics: 280,117,282

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC