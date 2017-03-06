Hartsville plans to expand splashpad to multi-million dollar waterpark

HARTSVILLE, SC The City of Hartsville is planning a multi-million project to expand its existing splashpad into a full-fledged water park, which is anticipated to open in May of next year. City officials provided a concept documents for the "Hartsville Hideaway" Waterpark expansion, which would be located at Byerly Park, where the city's Piratesville Splashpad is currently located.

