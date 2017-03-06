Hartsville plans to expand splashpad ...

Hartsville plans to expand splashpad to multi-million dollar waterpark

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 2 Read more: WMBF

HARTSVILLE, SC The City of Hartsville is planning a multi-million project to expand its existing splashpad into a full-fledged water park, which is anticipated to open in May of next year. City officials provided a concept documents for the "Hartsville Hideaway" Waterpark expansion, which would be located at Byerly Park, where the city's Piratesville Splashpad is currently located.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gossip at the beauty shop!Showing true colors. Feb 26 Frizzy Lizzy 1
used work clothes (May '11) Dec '16 Elvis 38
Hartsville Music Forum (Nov '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 15
Jeff Stanley Sep '16 Christy 1
News Swimmer rescued from ocean in Myrtle Beach has ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 I am a rn 1
News Darlington Police seek suspect who placed 'card... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Bert Lasagna 1
News Jury chosen for capital murder trial of Williams (Jun '06) Jun '16 the truth is out ... 4
See all Hartsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartsville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Darlington County was issued at March 06 at 10:24AM EST

Hartsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Hartsville, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,095 • Total comments across all topics: 279,385,373

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC