Firefighters battle house fire on Hig...

Firefighters battle house fire on Highway 14 in Pelham Mill area

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WMBF

Firefighters were called to battle a house fire on Highway 14 at C Street in the Pelham Mill Park area Friday morning. Fire trucks were blocking lanes of Highway 14 so drivers may see a backup in the area during the morning commute.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gossip at the beauty shop!Showing true colors. Feb 26 Frizzy Lizzy 1
used work clothes (May '11) Dec '16 Elvis 38
Hartsville Music Forum (Nov '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 15
Jeff Stanley Sep '16 Christy 1
News Swimmer rescued from ocean in Myrtle Beach has ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 I am a rn 1
News Darlington Police seek suspect who placed 'card... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Bert Lasagna 1
News Jury chosen for capital murder trial of Williams (Jun '06) Jun '16 the truth is out ... 4
See all Hartsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartsville Forum Now

Hartsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Hartsville, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,027 • Total comments across all topics: 279,623,279

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC