Firefighters battle house fire on Highway 14 in Pelham Mill area
Firefighters were called to battle a house fire on Highway 14 at C Street in the Pelham Mill Park area Friday morning. Fire trucks were blocking lanes of Highway 14 so drivers may see a backup in the area during the morning commute.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hartsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gossip at the beauty shop!Showing true colors.
|Feb 26
|Frizzy Lizzy
|1
|used work clothes (May '11)
|Dec '16
|Elvis
|38
|Hartsville Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|15
|Jeff Stanley
|Sep '16
|Christy
|1
|Swimmer rescued from ocean in Myrtle Beach has ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|I am a rn
|1
|Darlington Police seek suspect who placed 'card... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Bert Lasagna
|1
|Jury chosen for capital murder trial of Williams (Jun '06)
|Jun '16
|the truth is out ...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Hartsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC