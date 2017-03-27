Deputies respond to active burglary, arrest one suspect
HARTSVILLE, SC The Darlington County Sheriff's Office arrested one of about five burglary suspects after they ran from deputies checking property on East Home Avenue in Hartsville Sunday. According to a DCSO news release, it was around 3 p.m. when a deputy noticed the back door was open at a house that was recently burglarized.
