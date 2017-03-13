Darlington County law enforcement cracking down on criminal elements
In an effort to help get guns and drugs off the streets, investigators are cracking down on criminal elements in the Hartsville and Darlington areas. The Darlington County Sheriff''s Office, along with Hartsville police, Chesterfield County law enforcement and agents with the State Law Enforcement Division, worked together to link two drive-by house shootings.
