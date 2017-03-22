1 Image
Sam Kendall's owner, Jonathan Bazinet , and his son, Sam, a manager in the company, have opened a second location of the restaurant in Hartsville. Sam Kendall's, one of Camden's most sought after dining destinations since it opened in 2007, has opened a second location in Hartsville.
Hartsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jury chosen for capital murder trial of Williams (Jun '06)
|Mar 19
|Nicole
|5
|Gossip at the beauty shop!Showing true colors.
|Feb 26
|Frizzy Lizzy
|1
|used work clothes (May '11)
|Dec '16
|Elvis
|38
|Hartsville Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|15
|Jeff Stanley (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Christy
|1
|Swimmer rescued from ocean in Myrtle Beach has ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|I am a rn
|1
|Darlington Police seek suspect who placed 'card... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Bert Lasagna
|1
