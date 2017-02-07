Two suspects arrested after burglary incident in Hartsville
HARTSVILLE, SC Two suspects were captured after a burglary incident occurred at a residence in the Fox Hollow neighborhood of Hartsville Monday at 12:45 p.m., according to a press release from the Darlington County Sheriff's Office. Deputies arrived at the scene and discovered the residence burglarized.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Hartsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|used work clothes (May '11)
|Dec '16
|Elvis
|38
|Hartsville Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|15
|Jeff Stanley
|Sep '16
|Christy
|1
|Swimmer rescued from ocean in Myrtle Beach has ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|I am a rn
|1
|Darlington Police seek suspect who placed 'card... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Bert Lasagna
|1
|Jury chosen for capital murder trial of Williams (Jun '06)
|Jun '16
|the truth is out ...
|4
|Darlington Deputy Accused of Voluntary Manslaug... (Feb '06)
|Jun '16
|SCPROUD
|7
Find what you want!
Search Hartsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC