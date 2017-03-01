South Carolina House passes pension r...

South Carolina House passes pension reform bill

Tuesday Feb 28 Read more: Post and Courier

South Carolina lawmakers took a step toward repairing the state's ailing pension system Tuesday, as the House passed a bill meant to pump money into the stressed retirement network that covers one out of every nine state residents. Lawmakers widely supported the proposed solutions, which include higher payments to the pension system from state and local government employees and their employers.

