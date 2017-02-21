Second arrested in Hartsville home burglary where homeowner shot one suspect
HARTSVILLE, SC A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a Hartsville home burglary that ended with the homeowner shooting one of the burglars. According to a Darlington County Sheriff's Office press release, Savion Marquez Evans, 19, of Hartsville, was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree burglary.
