Red Cross assists Darlington County family after house fire
HARTSVILLE, SC The American Red Cross announced Friday its disaster-trained volunteers are assisting a family whose home on Dovesville Highway in Hartsville was damaged by fire. One adult and three children will receive financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials.
