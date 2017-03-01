Preseason tourneys kick off spring sp...

Preseason tourneys kick off spring sports slate

Monday Feb 20 Read more: Camden Chronicle Independent

CHASE GALLOWAY AND Lugoff-Elgin will face Cahpin in Saturday's opening round of the Carolina Ale House Classic in Columbia. Baseball seasion, in pre-season tournament form, begins this week for Camden, Lugoff-Elgin and North Central high schools as well as the Camden Military Academy.

