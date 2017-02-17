Man shoots at officers telling him about relative's death
We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hartsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|used work clothes (May '11)
|Dec '16
|Elvis
|38
|Hartsville Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|15
|Jeff Stanley
|Sep '16
|Christy
|1
|Swimmer rescued from ocean in Myrtle Beach has ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|I am a rn
|1
|Darlington Police seek suspect who placed 'card... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Bert Lasagna
|1
|Jury chosen for capital murder trial of Williams (Jun '06)
|Jun '16
|the truth is out ...
|4
|Darlington Deputy Accused of Voluntary Manslaug... (Feb '06)
|Jun '16
|SCPROUD
|7
Find what you want!
Search Hartsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC