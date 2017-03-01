Man charged after agents found severa...

Man charged after agents found several illegal gaming systems

Wednesday Feb 22 Read more: WMBF

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC A man was charged with gambling after deputies found several illegal gaming systems at 1826 South Fifth Street in the Hartsville area, according to a press release from the Darlington County Sheriff's Office. February 9, agents served a search warrant at the location.

