Jody Lavendera s need for speed continues
It manifested itself even before he was legally able to drive and even now, he says with a beguiling smile, his love of going fast is not confined to the racetrack. It was on the small tracks that Lavender, who hails from Hartsville and now lives in Murrells Inlet, made his mark, driving street stocks and trucks along NASCAR's truck and stock circuit, and it is the small tracks that he contends, that fans will find the "real racers."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Add your comments below
Hartsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|used work clothes (May '11)
|Dec '16
|Elvis
|38
|Hartsville Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|15
|Jeff Stanley
|Sep '16
|Christy
|1
|Swimmer rescued from ocean in Myrtle Beach has ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|I am a rn
|1
|Darlington Police seek suspect who placed 'card... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Bert Lasagna
|1
|Jury chosen for capital murder trial of Williams (Jun '06)
|Jun '16
|the truth is out ...
|4
|Darlington Deputy Accused of Voluntary Manslaug... (Feb '06)
|Jun '16
|SCPROUD
|7
Find what you want!
Search Hartsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC