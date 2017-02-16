Hicks column: Food stamp fraud isn't ...

Hicks column: Food stamp fraud isn't a SNAP, nor is it rampant

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Feb 12 Read more: Post and Courier

In December, Sherlwin Antwainette Carter pleaded guilty to trading in $5,335.36 worth of food stamps for cash at a single Hartsville grocery store. Carter is one of 70 South Carolina residents convicted of defrauding the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program in 2016, Attorney General Alan Wilson recently announced.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
used work clothes (May '11) Dec '16 Elvis 38
Hartsville Music Forum (Nov '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 15
Jeff Stanley Sep '16 Christy 1
News Swimmer rescued from ocean in Myrtle Beach has ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 I am a rn 1
News Darlington Police seek suspect who placed 'card... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Bert Lasagna 1
News Jury chosen for capital murder trial of Williams (Jun '06) Jun '16 the truth is out ... 4
News Darlington Deputy Accused of Voluntary Manslaug... (Feb '06) Jun '16 SCPROUD 7
See all Hartsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartsville Forum Now

Hartsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Hartsville, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,288 • Total comments across all topics: 278,924,568

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC