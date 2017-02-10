a Machetea star to make appearance as HGTCa s Addiction and Recovery Lecture series headliner
On Thursday, actor Danny Trejo will kick off the 10th annual Addiction and Recovery Lecture Series at Horry-Georgetown Technical College, bringing his story of personal transformation to the Grand Strand. Trejo's iconic rugged demeanor has served him well over the years, and he has appeared in dozens of films from "Desperado," "From Dusk till Dawn" and "Con Air" to the "Spy Kids" trilogy, "Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy" and of course "Machete" and "Machete Kills."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Add your comments below
Hartsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|used work clothes (May '11)
|Dec '16
|Elvis
|38
|Hartsville Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|15
|Jeff Stanley
|Sep '16
|Christy
|1
|Swimmer rescued from ocean in Myrtle Beach has ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|I am a rn
|1
|Darlington Police seek suspect who placed 'card... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Bert Lasagna
|1
|Jury chosen for capital murder trial of Williams (Jun '06)
|Jun '16
|the truth is out ...
|4
|Darlington Deputy Accused of Voluntary Manslaug... (Feb '06)
|Jun '16
|SCPROUD
|7
Find what you want!
Search Hartsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC