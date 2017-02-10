a Machetea star to make appearance as HGTCa s Addiction and Recovery Lecture series headliner

On Thursday, actor Danny Trejo will kick off the 10th annual Addiction and Recovery Lecture Series at Horry-Georgetown Technical College, bringing his story of personal transformation to the Grand Strand. Trejo's iconic rugged demeanor has served him well over the years, and he has appeared in dozens of films from "Desperado," "From Dusk till Dawn" and "Con Air" to the "Spy Kids" trilogy, "Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy" and of course "Machete" and "Machete Kills."

