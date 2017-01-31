South Carolina Rep. Chris Corley, accused of attacking his wife, resigns from S.C. House
A Republican state lawmaker accused of beating and attacking his wife resigned today just as the House Speaker was taking steps to expel him. Speaker Jay Lucas, R-Hartsville, had drafted a resolution to expel Rep. Chris Corley, R-Graniteville, who was indicted on charges he beat his wife in front of their children and threatened to kill her and then himself.
