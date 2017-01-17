Sonoco to increase tube and core prices

The paper company Sonoco , headquartered in Hartsville, South Carolina, has announced it is implementing price increases for all paperboard tubes and cores in the United States and Canada by a minimum of 8 percent. Sonoco previously announced a 6 percent to 8 percent price increase on all paperboard tubes and cores in October 2016 and the company is revising the increase to a minimum of 8 percent, effective with shipments beginning Feb. 13, 2017.

