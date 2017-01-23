Road funding bill includes 10 cent gas tax increase, higher fees
S.C. House lawmakers have decided to take another crack at funding the state's road needs by increasing the gas tax by a dime and imposing various other fees on the state's drivers. The plan offered Wednesday would raise the state's 16.75 cent-per-gallon gas tax by 10 cents over the next five years - 2 cents each year.
