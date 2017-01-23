Man robs Hartsville convenience store at gunpoint, makes off with large sum
According to a Darlington County Sheriff's Office news release, officers responded to the Short Trip Convenience Store at 1318 Patrick Highway at 7:25 p.m. A man was caught on surveillance video with a handgun in a dark hoodie covering most of his face. He made off with a large quantity of money.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
