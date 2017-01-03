Demon wrestlers cruise in 6-4A openers

Demon wrestlers cruise in 6-4A openers

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: Camden Chronicle Independent

Lugoff-Elgin opened its Region 6-4A wrestling campaign by crushing visiting conference foes Darlington and Hartsville in a Wednesday tri-match contested inside the Demons Den. Ted Monroe's troops, which are ranked second in the latest scmat.com 4A state poll, drubbed Darlington, 78-6, before manhandling Hartsville, 63-9.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Camden Chronicle Independent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
used work clothes (May '11) Dec 15 Elvis 38
Hartsville Music Forum (Nov '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 15
Jeff Stanley Sep '16 Christy 1
News Swimmer rescued from ocean in Myrtle Beach has ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 I am a rn 1
News Darlington Police seek suspect who placed 'card... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Bert Lasagna 1
News Jury chosen for capital murder trial of Williams (Jun '06) Jun '16 the truth is out ... 4
News Darlington Deputy Accused of Voluntary Manslaug... (Feb '06) Jun '16 SCPROUD 7
See all Hartsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartsville Forum Now

Hartsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Hartsville, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,520 • Total comments across all topics: 277,707,067

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC