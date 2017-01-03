Demon wrestlers cruise in 6-4A openers

Lugoff-Elgin opened its Region 6-4A wrestling campaign by crushing visiting conference foes Darlington and Hartsville in a Wednesday tri-match contested inside the Demons Den. Ted Monroe's troops, which are ranked second in the latest scmat.com 4A state poll, drubbed Darlington, 78-6, before manhandling Hartsville, 63-9.

