Unused property sales generate nearly $2.5 million for South Carolina
In the year since Gov. Nikki Haley called for the state to begin selling off its unused and underused assets, 12 properties have generated nearly $2.5 million in revenue. A two-year audit from the S.C. Department of Administration and real estate firm CBRE last December determined the state was wasting more than $30 million in unnecessary capital expenses to maintain older properties.
Hartsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|used work clothes (May '11)
|Dec 15
|Elvis
|38
|Hartsville Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Dec 7
|Musikologist
|15
|Jeff Stanley
|Sep '16
|Christy
|1
|Swimmer rescued from ocean in Myrtle Beach has ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|I am a rn
|1
|Darlington Police seek suspect who placed 'card... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Bert Lasagna
|1
|Jury chosen for capital murder trial of Williams (Jun '06)
|Jun '16
|the truth is out ...
|4
|Darlington Deputy Accused of Voluntary Manslaug... (Feb '06)
|Jun '16
|SCPROUD
|7
