State Rep. Chris Corley given $20,000...

State Rep. Chris Corley given $20,000 bond after being accused of punching wife in face

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 27 Read more: Post and Courier

Rep. Chris Corley appears in court for a bond hearing after allegedly punching his wife in the face and threatening her with a gun. Tripp Girardeau/Aiken Standard COLUMBIA - A conservative state lawmaker known for his defense of gun rights and support of the Confederate flag was given a $20,000 bond on charges he beat his wife and pointed a handgun at her.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
used work clothes (May '11) Dec 15 Elvis 38
Hartsville Music Forum (Nov '12) Dec 7 Musikologist 15
Jeff Stanley Sep '16 Christy 1
News Swimmer rescued from ocean in Myrtle Beach has ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 I am a rn 1
News Darlington Police seek suspect who placed 'card... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Bert Lasagna 1
News Jury chosen for capital murder trial of Williams (Jun '06) Jun '16 the truth is out ... 4
News Darlington Deputy Accused of Voluntary Manslaug... (Feb '06) Jun '16 SCPROUD 7
See all Hartsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartsville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Darlington County was issued at January 06 at 11:30AM EST

Hartsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Gunman
  5. Afghanistan
 

Hartsville, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,100 • Total comments across all topics: 277,661,126

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC