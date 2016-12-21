New call for legislative ethics reform
While it is distressing to think South Carolina might have unethical or even criminal legislators, it's a relief to know the process of ferreting out such behavior is under way using the state grand jury - the best vehicle for producing results. And it's good to know that First Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe won't be deterred from investigating legislative activities, despite intense pressure applied from a most unlikely source - State Attorney General Alan Wilson.
