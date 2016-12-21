Darlington, Hartsville police seek su...

Darlington, Hartsville police seek suspected Walmart thieves

Friday Dec 23 Read more: WMBF

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC The Darlington City Police Department asked the public's help Friday identifying two suspects in a larceny case as well as another suspect in a separate financial transaction card fraud case at a Darlington Walmart. The Hartsville Police Department also issued a statement Friday seeking the public's help identifying several people of interest in a theft from a Hartsville Walmart that happened Thursday.

