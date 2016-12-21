Darlington County School District to discuss changes to your child's school schedule
Change could be coming to one local school district - something kids might not want to hear, but what school administrators are considering in the future. At this time, school administrators in the Darlington County school district are reviewing plans to possibly use that day for makeup days in case of another incident where we would see inclement weather like Hurricane Matthew.
