Child and grandmother, victims of double murder in Darlington Co., to be laid to rest Sunday
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC A joint funeral will be held for the victims of a double murder Sunday July, 24 at 1230 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Hartsville, according to family members. Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee said the victims are 9-year-old Deziyah Davis and her grandmother, 52-year-old Denise Couplin, both from Darlington County.
